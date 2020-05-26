Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Want HBO Max but also looking to save a few bucks on the newest streaming service? Then you'll want to get your order in soon.

As part of its promotion to get people signed up for its Netflix and Disney Plus rival, earlier this month HBO started offering a preorder discount on Max that drops the price from $15 per month to $12 per month for one year (plus tax). While not a major savings, $36 off is the equivalent of getting nearly two-and-a-half months free compared to HBO's long-established regular rate.

With Max set to go live tomorrow, the promotion is set to end at "May 27 at 2:59 am ET."

HBO says the offer is available to both new and existing HBO Now customers, so if you already pay for HBO you can cancel that subscription and sign up for this new one even with the same email and payment information.

For those who already pay for HBO Now the deal is kind of a no-brainer switch. You will still be able to continue using HBO Now for the next day until Max launches, at which point you'll be upgraded to Max when it's available.

An expansion of its current HBO offering, HBO Max offers all the same originals shows and films as the namesake offering plus original shows such as The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo and Love Life starring Anna Kendrick, films including Zack Synder's Justice League in 2021 plus reruns of hit shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty.