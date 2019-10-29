HBO Max will launch in May

HBO

HBO Max, the new HBO-anchored streaming service coming from AT&T's WarnerMedia, will launch in May in the US. The details were revealed at WarnerMedia's investor day dedicated to unveiling HBO Max Tuesday, which is also expected to reveal details about the TV future of the Game of Thrones universe.

HBO Max will be AT&T's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, taking on Netflix, the dominant force in streaming with more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, as well as a crop of new streaming services launching in the next six months. Apple TV Plus goes live with nine titles Friday, followed quickly by Disney's high-profile offering, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, is expected to go head-to-head with HBO Max early next year.

In addition to becoming HBO's marquee streaming option, HBO Max will stream a slate of originals and a back catalog of programs like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. To score those high-demand programs and AT&T and WarnerMedia are betting big on HBO Max. The company on Monday predicted spending between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on HBO Max next year, followed by another $1 billion in both 2021 and 2022. It hopes the service will reach 79 million to 90 million subscribers by 2025, with 50 million in the US.

