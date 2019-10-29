HBO Max will cost $15/month and launch in May in the US with shows, movies... and podcasts

HBO

HBO Max, the new HBO-anchored streaming service coming from AT&T's WarnerMedia, will cost $15 a month and launch in May in the US. Existing members of HBO Now, which is also $15 a month, can switch over to HBO Max to unlock Max's much bigger catalog for the same price. HBO Max will start out as an ad-free, Netflix-like subscription-video service and later introduce a tier with ads that lowers the price.

Oh, and it'll have podcasts. OK. During a demo of the product, executives discussed how subscribers can use the HBO Max mobile app to listen to podcasts, like one about HBO series Chernobyl, while on the go.

The details were revealed Tuesday at WarnerMedia's investor day dedicated to unveiling HBO Max, where the company also dropped that HBO has ordered a new Game of Thrones series, a prequel called House of the Dragon.

If you pay for the traditional HBO premium network via a regular pay-TV package through AT&T, then HBO Max will be free -- but the company is still in talks with other pay-tv providers like cable and satellite companies about offering HBO Max to their traditional HBO subscribers.

The mobile app will also allow downloads to watch programming offline later, which was something that HBO's existing streaming apps (HBO Go and HBO Now) already allowed. The HBO Max app will allow profiles, including ones that are designed and age-gated for kids, and it will include recommendations and playlists by some of its stars. And the app will allow shared profiles, so it can reflect when several people in a household are watching the same thing together -- preventing data-driven recommendations from becoming isolated in particular accounts.

Generally, HBO Max will have 10,000 hours of programming available to stream and take many of its programming cues from HBO.

In its first year, HBO Max will have 31 exclusive original program, which will join the 38 originals from regular HBO that you can stream. Then in its second year, HBO Max will amp up its exclusive original programming to 50 titles, again complementing 38 regular-HBO originals.

It will also expand the ways to subscribe as time goes on. Within a year of launching, HBO Max will add another tier of service that lowers the price of a subscription by including advertising. Then "further down the road," HBO Max will incorporate live video with "unique live interactive special event programs," distancing itself from the video-on-demand standard set by Netflix, according to Bob Greenblatt, the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and its direct-to-consumer streaming initiatives.

HBO Max will be AT&T's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, taking on Netflix, the dominant force in streaming with more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, as well as a crop of new streaming services launching in the next six months. Apple TV Plus goes live with nine titles Friday, followed quickly by Disney's high-profile offering, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, is expected to go head-to-head with HBO Max early next year.

In addition to becoming HBO's marquee streaming option, HBO Max will stream a slate of originals and a back catalog of programs like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. To score those high-demand programs, AT&T and WarnerMedia are betting big on HBO Max. AT&T on Monday predicted spending between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on HBO Max next year, followed by another $1 billion in both 2021 and 2022. It hopes the service will reach 79 million to 90 million subscribers by 2025, with 50 million in the US.

