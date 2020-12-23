HBO Max now streaming '70s Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter

DC Comics fans are getting a double dose of Wonder Woman this holiday season. Not only is HBO Max streaming Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot on Dec. 25, the channel is also giving fans a special treat by featuring the original 1970s Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter.
All 60 episodes of the live-action Wonder Woman show started streaming on HBO Max as of Wednesday.
The original Wonder Woman series ran for three seasons from 1975 to 1979. The first season originally aired on ABC, and had Wonder Woman coming to America in the 1940s during World War II disguised as Diana Prince, assistant to military man Major Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner).
When CBS picked up seasons 2-3 of the show, the title changed to The New Adventures of Wonder Woman and took place during the '70s instead of the '40s.
Carter's signature move (which I know I did way too many times during school recess) would be to spin in place to change from her Diana Prince clothes into Wonder Woman's signature red, white and blue superhero costume, complete with a gold princess tiara.
Wonder Woman fought everyone from spies to bank robbers on the show. She'd keep her golden lasso handy to trap the bad guys and make them tell the truth about their crimes.
The series was jam-packed with special guest stars, including Rick Springfield, Leif Garrett, Cloris Leachman, Robert Loggia, Roddy McDowall, Martin Mull, Eve Plumb, Robert Reed, Roy Rogers, Dick Van Patten and Ed Begley Jr., just to name a few.
Carter took to social media on Wednesday to share her excitement about her series being featured on HBO Max for fans to see.
"I am excited to share that Wonder Woman: The Complete Series is now streaming on HBO Max, alongside Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and soon Wonder Woman 1984," Carter tweeted.
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins also tweeted.
"This is the most amazing news, Lynda Carter. As you know well, your WW was our main inspiration for WW84 and I've been loving true WW fans knowing it and celebrating their synchronicity. What a better companion piece to have on HBO Max," Jenkins tweeted.
Wonder Woman fans also shared memories of their favorite episodes of Carter playing Wonder Woman in the original series.