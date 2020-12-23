HBO Max now streaming '70s Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter

Warner Bros. Television

DC Comics fans are getting a double dose of Wonder Woman this holiday season. Not only is HBO Max streaming Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot on Dec. 25, the channel is also giving fans a special treat by featuring the original 1970s Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter.

All 60 episodes of the live-action Wonder Woman show started streaming on HBO Max as of Wednesday.

The original Wonder Woman series ran for three seasons from 1975 to 1979. The first season originally aired on ABC, and had Wonder Woman coming to America in the 1940s during World War II disguised as Diana Prince, assistant to military man Major Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner).

When CBS picked up seasons 2-3 of the show, the title changed to The New Adventures of Wonder Woman and took place during the '70s instead of the '40s.

Carter's signature move (which I know I did way too many times during school recess) would be to spin in place to change from her Diana Prince clothes into Wonder Woman's signature red, white and blue superhero costume, complete with a gold princess tiara.

Wonder Woman fought everyone from spies to bank robbers on the show. She'd keep her golden lasso handy to trap the bad guys and make them tell the truth about their crimes.

The series was jam-packed with special guest stars, including Rick Springfield, Leif Garrett, Cloris Leachman, Robert Loggia, Roddy McDowall, Martin Mull, Eve Plumb, Robert Reed, Roy Rogers, Dick Van Patten and Ed Begley Jr., just to name a few.

Carter took to social media on Wednesday to share her excitement about her series being featured on HBO Max for fans to see.

"I am excited to share that Wonder Woman: The Complete Series is now streaming on HBO Max, alongside Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and soon Wonder Woman 1984," Carter tweeted.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins also tweeted.

This is the most amazing news, @RealLyndaCarter!! As you know well, your WW was our main inspiration for #WW84 and I've been loving true WW fans knowing it and celebrating their synchronicity. What a better companion piece to have on #HBOMax https://t.co/UO86MDM9tD — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 23, 2020

"This is the most amazing news, Lynda Carter. As you know well, your WW was our main inspiration for WW84 and I've been loving true WW fans knowing it and celebrating their synchronicity. What a better companion piece to have on HBO Max," Jenkins tweeted.

Wonder Woman fans also shared memories of their favorite episodes of Carter playing Wonder Woman in the original series.

You're my entire childhood, watching you in my country Argentina was everything for me, i love you Linda! pic.twitter.com/m3MMM9iX7N — mariela (@marielaadrian) December 23, 2020

When we were little, my 2 sisters and I would play Wonder Woman. My oldest sister Cyndie, would be WW and my other sister Cathy, and I would be bad guys. Invariably, we would wrap Cyndie in her own lasso of truth and interrogate her. This would normally end with, "Mommm!!!!" Haha — Jim Russell Artist (@JimRidesforLife) December 23, 2020

When I was 4 or 5, I was OBSESSED with you! My mom made me this awesome Halloween costume so I could be “Wubba Woman” myself! pic.twitter.com/AFZjyhNNtO — Lulu Mac (@LuluMcSideways) December 23, 2020

Me in 1981 and my daughter in 2016! Passing on the Wonder Mum baton! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VoGKoBWpYz — Katie Russell (@katie_wmm) December 23, 2020

Haha DEFINITELY when Andros came to help Wonder Woman defeat the Skrill! So many iconic and sometimes hilarious (in retrospect) moments.



I’ll definitely be dropping in on HBO Max for this.... — Jefferson (@JeffersonIsMe) December 23, 2020

The spin, can't believe Gal does not spin!! Oh and of course the magical boots where in once scene the heels are there and in the next the heels have vanished lol — Neeneekaye 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Neeneekaye) December 23, 2020

There are so so many favorites .One episode I loved, stopping the plane. I can’t take the chance if it’s Steve he’ll forgive if not he’ll thank me. Off you went down that runway ! Thank You for making my childhood happy !! Merry Christmas 🎄 — joeyjoe (@joeyjoenj) December 23, 2020

"I don't recognize the word 'No.'"

"Well maybe it's time you learn it!" pic.twitter.com/Xc0HoGfjUu — Ryan-El (@LaRyanLeMay) December 23, 2020

In the pilot episode of wonder woman back in the 1970s the bullets and bracelets seeing with wonder woman being shot at by a submachinegun that is my favorite scene — Jediorder (@DepaukHerbert) December 23, 2020

I wish we had HBOMAX in the U.K., we’re missing so much due to covid and the service being America only. I loved watching you on sky when I was a kid in the 80’s @RealLyndaCarter pic.twitter.com/MGapCUrHxG — Patrick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏳️‍🌈 Simpson (@tricksimpson) December 23, 2020

I just watched the series for the first time on Blu-Ray & loved it. You played #WonderWoman with the same love, grace & devotion as Gal does now. A stand out episode for me was “Skateboard Wiz” from season 3 with guess star @EBraeden from @YandR_CBS. A very fun memorable episode. pic.twitter.com/61tv4CfUk0 — Dillon (@HabsrAmazing) December 23, 2020