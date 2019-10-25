HBO Max: Launch dates, prices, shows and movies to expect

HBO

AT&T already runs a parade of streaming-video services: HBO Go, HBO Now, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now and AT&T Watch TV. So why not add another? Next year, AT&T will launch HBO Max, its streaming option designed to take on Netflix.

But the most important details about HBO Max remain unclear. That should change Tuesday, when AT&T's WarnerMedia unit will make a presentation to investors and analysts that's expected to fill in the biggest blanks about HBO Max.

HBO Max will be the vanguard of AT&T's front in the so-called streaming wars. With Netflix (and its more than 150 million subscribers worldwide) dominating the transition to streaming TV, a slew of major media and tech companies are launching their own streaming options in the next six months to compete. Apple kicks off its streaming venture, Apple TV Plus, with nine titles on Nov. 1, followed quickly by Disney's high-profile offering, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12 with a huge catalog of shows, movies and originals. NBCUniversal's Peacock will go head-to-head with HBO Max early next year, and they'll all face down established competition from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others.

Tuesday's HBO Max presentation, starting at 2 p.m. PT, is expected to explain how AT&T's entrant in the streaming wars will set itself apart from the rest: How much HBO Max will cost, what makes it meaningfully different from all the other ways you can watch HBO, and -- possibly -- what's in store for WarnerMedia's crown jewel TV franchise, Game of Thrones.

How much will HBO Max cost?

We don't know yet, but the reported price has been creeping lower as time goes on.

The streaming service HBO Now costs $15 a month, so most speculation about HBO Max's cost has been roped to that price point. A report in June said the company was considering $16 to $17 per month, but another report last month said AT&T may price HBO Max at parity with HBO Now at $15 per month. More recently, an analyst speculated the price could be $12 a month without advertising and $8 a month with ads.

The rival streaming services that are launching before HBO Max are pricing their offerings aggressively. Disney Plus will be $7 a month, and Apple TV Plus will be $5 monthly -- and both are offering up deals that can cut the price further or providing opportunities for extended free periods lasting up to a year.

AT&T said on Friday that it plans to include HBO Max for free to its AT&T unlimited data subscribers who also pay for HBO, which the company pegs at 10 million subscribers.

When will HBO Max launch?

So far, AT&T has said HBO Max will launch in the spring of 2020, but the company is expected to reveal the specific launch date at Tuesday's presentation. Reports have indicated the company is eyeing April for the rollout.

It'll be part of a cluster of streaming-service launches then. Comcast's NBCUniversal will launch its streaming service, Peacock, in April, which is the same month as the debut of Quibi, a mobile streaming service from Hollywood giant Jeffrey Katzenberg, which will focus on bite-size films.

Shows and movies: What will I be able to watch on HBO Max?

HBO Max is expected to include all the shows and movies HBO has, plus some additional exclusive programming. Tuesday's presentation should clarify exactly what is and isn't included.

Table stakes for HBO Max are that it includes the breadth of HBO's programming. So that includes its library of movies and documentaries; new episodes from series like Watchmen, Westworld, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and the rest; and the past seasons of Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Veep, etc.

AT&T has been sealing deals for other titles to fill out HBO Max's catalog. Most notably, WarnerMedia reportedly spent $425 million to win the rights to all episodes of '90s hit Friends, which will be coming off Netflix to stream on HBO Max in 2020. Then WarnerMedia struck a reported $500 million deal to secure streaming rights to reruns of The Big Bang Theory. It's also secured deals for Doctor Who; CW dramas like Pretty Little Liars, Batwoman and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene; and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Anything new?

Like its rivals, HBO Max will have original, exclusive programming. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are separately producing projects for the service, and J.J. Abrams signed a monster deal with WarnerMedia in September that'll include programming for HBO Max. Their projects join a pipeline of comedies, thrillers, rom-coms, dramas and animated shows and movies set for the service.

But the originals that draw the most interest may be future series from the world of Game of Thrones. HBO has several possible series in development, including one, a prequel focused on the Targaryens starring Naomi Watts, that has completed shooting a pilot.

Tuesday's presentation may see an announcement that the prequel has been given the go-ahead to be made into a series. We may hear of other Game of Thrones projects winning pilots, too -- not to mention whether any of these will be exclusive originals on HBO Max or its core HBO pay service.

How is HBO Max different than all the rest of AT&T's streaming services?

HBO Max is expected to be similar to HBO Go and HBO Now but with additional programming that you wouldn't get solely from HBO.

Generally speaking, HBO Now and HBO Go are nearly the same product. The main difference is who uses them: Anyone can sign up for HBO Now for $15 a month, while HBO Go is the app for people who already have an HBO subscription through a live-TV provider like cable or satellite. Both HBO Now and HBO Go stream all the programming available on WarnerMedia's traditional HBO network. HBO Now and HBO Go don't have live feeds of HBO's linear networks, but they offer all the same shows and movies for on-demand viewing as soon as they're available for traditional TV subscribers.

And the rest?

Yep, there are even more.

AT&T TV is similar to one of those cable or satellite services, except it's delivered over the internet. AT&T TV includes live channels, DVR and video on demand that cable subscribers are familiar with, plus the ability to stream from apps like Netflix and Pandora. To watch on TVs, AT&T TV has its own proprietary streaming box that AT&T requires you use, and subscribers can watch everything on mobile devices with an app too. It starts at $59.99 a month.

AT&T TV Now, on the other hand, is a live-TV streaming service along the lines of Sling TV or YouTube TV. If you were familiar with DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now is just the renamed version of that service. Rather than requiring a specific box, it lets subscribers stream live channels to Rokus, Apple TVs, Fire TVs and more, and the channels are available on a mobile app as well. It also has a cloud DVR. Services like this are sometimes called skinny-bundle streaming services, but AT&T TV Now's cheapest package isn't particularly skinny -- $50 a month includes more than 45 live channels. Still, it isn't quite as robust as AT&T TV, which is meant to replicate the giant cable packages of traditional TV.

Finally, AT&T Watch TV is closer to a traditional skinny bundle. It offers more than 35 live channels, including AT&T-owned TBS, TNT and CNN. AT&T Watch TV is a free perk included with certain unlimited AT&T wireless data plans, but anyone can sign up for it for $15 a month. It was designed as a mobile-first service, but you can stream AT&T Watch TV to televisions with a few boxes, including Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, but others aren't supported, like Roku boxes.

Simple, right?