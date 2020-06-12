HBO is getting rid of HBO Go, renaming HBO Now since HBO Max is live

HBO

HBO Max launched two weeks ago, bringing with it a lot of confusion about how the new streaming service fits in with HBO Go, the network's first streaming app that lets regular HBO subscribers watch over the internet, and HBO Now, its second streaming app that let people subscribe and stream HBO without any other pay-TV bundles.

In move intended to simplify matters, AT&T's WarnerMedia -- HBO's parent company -- said Friday that it will retire the HBO Go app as of July 31 now that the HBO Max app is "widely distributed," and it will rename its HBO Now app to be simply called HBO.

But its raises questions for people who aren't able to access HBO Max on crucial devices: Roku and Amazon's Fire TV. WarnerMedia's failures to secure deals with Roku and Amazon mean HBO Max isn't available on those companies' popular streaming devices. Roku or Amazon Fire TV together represent an eye-popping 70% of the streaming devices in the country.

And if HBO Max users are anything like people who stream Netflix, the vast majority of viewing hours would be on televisions. Ask Quibi if you want a sense of how consumers feel when they can't stream big-budget programming to their TVs.

Neither Roku nor Amazon immediately responded to messages seeking comment. WarnerMedia didn't immediately respond to a message asking what happens to HBO Go users on those devices once that app is removed.

HBO Max is one of the final entrants in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. These competitive battles -- pitting rookies like HBO Max, Disney Plus and NBCUniversal's Peacock against heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video -- have spurred huge corporations to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into the hope of shaping the future of television.

This is a developing story and will be updated.