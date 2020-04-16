HBO Max to get Justice League Dark and The Shining TV series, report says

Warner Bros

New streaming service HBO Max has reportedly ordered the first three series from studio Bad Robot. According to a report Thursday by Variety, they include a show set in the Justice League Dark universe; Overlook, a thriller based on Stephen King's The Shining and set in the Overlook Hotel; and a 1970s crime show called Duster.

WarnerMedia announced a deal in September 2019 for Bad Robot to produce a swathe of new content across TV, movies, games and digital platforms through 2024. Bad Robot co-CEOs J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath, will develop dramas, comedies and long-form and event series for all WarnerMedia's platforms including HBO Max and its broadcast and cable networks. They'll also work on original films for Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Bad Robot has previously produced Westworld, Lost, Fringe, Person of Interest, Alias and Castle Rock.

HBO Max is an HBO-centered streaming service launching in May for $15 a month. Also from the DC Universe, an Aquaman animated series and a Green Lantern series are coming to HBO Max.

HBO Max didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.