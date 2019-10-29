HBO Max: How to watch AT&T's live event unveiling the streaming service

HBO

HBO Max is destined to be the streaming home for Friends, The Big Bang Theory and all things HBO. Today, we should learn when it will launch, how much it will cost -- and what the TV future of the Game of Thrones franchise looks like. In a detailed presentation to investors and analysts Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT, AT&T's WarnerMedia unit is expected to fill in all those blanks, and others.

We already know the general shape of HBO Max. It will be AT&T's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, taking on Netflix, the dominant force in streaming with more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, as well as a crop of new streaming services launching in the next six months. Apple TV Plus goes live with nine titles Friday, followed quickly by Disney's high-profile offering, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12. NBCUniversal's Peacock is expected to go head-to-head with HBO Max early next year.

AT&T and WarnerMedia are betting big on HBO Max. The company on Monday predicted spending between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on HBO Max next year, followed by another $1 billion in both 2021 and 2022. It hopes the service will reach 80 million subscribers by 2025, with 50 million in the US.

A live stream webcast of the event will be available on WarnerMedia's website, if you fill out a form with your name and email address.

It's likely that any video the company shows off during the presentation -- including possible footage from a Game of Thrones prequel -- will be blacked out on the live stream. But CNET's reporter in the room will be relaying details of all the clips we miss; keep checking back here for updates.