HBO Max, Comcast deal unlocks Max for X1, Flex customers

WarnerMedia

HBO Max, the HBO-anchored streaming service from AT&T's WarnerMedia, launched Wednesday without a confirmed deal with Comcast to give a free upgrade to the new service -- packed with extra movies and shows -- to HBO subscribers on the nation's biggest cable service.

But Comcast's Xfinity Twitter account posted Wednesday that the company's high-tech X1 and Flex customers who subscribe to HBO get the new HBO Max service included at no extra cost.

"HBO Max is included with HBO for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers!" the accounted tweeted at a customer who asked why she was able to log into HBO Max with her Comcast Xfinity cable-service credentials.

Neither AT&T nor Comcast immediately responded to a message seeking comment.

Because of the complications of legacy pay-TV, HBO Max launched without a simple message to tell people curious if the money they already pay for HBO means they upgrade to HBO Max free of charge. Some people who already have a regular HBO subscription or HBO Now will get Max for no extra cost -- but not everyone.

Comcast, the biggest cable company in the US by customers, was one of the big gaps at launch. Comcast and HBO Max didn't have a deal to give Xfinity cable customers that no-cost upgrade to Max even as recently as Tuesday, the day before launch.

For new customers, HBO Max costs $15 a month after a seven-day free trial.

HBO Max is one of the final entrants in the streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. These battles -- pitting rookies like HBO Max, Disney Plus and NBCUniversal's Peacock against heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video -- have spurred huge corporations to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into the hope of shaping the future of television.

The rivalries also affect you: They'll influence how many services you'll need to pay for, and how much you'll have to fork over to stream your favorite shows and movies, especially as more of that programming gets locked up by different players.