HBO Max deal: Save 22% on a 6-month subscription

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, something to consider if you were planning to hop on right around Dec. 25 -- the day Wonder Woman 1984 debuts simultaneously on the streaming service and in theaters. Yep, if you want to see Diana Prince's latest adventure, it'll cost you.

How much? For a limited time, you can get a . That works out to about $11.67 a month, roughly 22% off the regular price of $14.99. After your subscription ends in May, it's back to the standard rate -- unless you're able to find another promotion, of course.

HBO Max is home to a wealth of exclusive and original content. It's currently the only place to stream Friends, which left Netflix last year at this time, and will soon be home to The West Wing, which also departs Netflix this month.

But the big news right now is the new Wonder Woman movie, which had been scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this year but was delayed due to the pandemic. HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch it at no additional charge. (Some easy math: If you'd been planning to take a family of four to the cineplex to see the movie, that single trip would probably tally $70 or close to it.)

And Wonder Woman isn't the only release coming to the service; HBO Max will also stream Dune, Matrix 4, DC: The Suicide Squad and other Warner Bros. titles the same day they hit theaters.

Meanwhile, don't forget the long list of HBO favorites, including Watchmen, Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies, Silicon Valley, Barry, Deadwood and so on. Quite a lot of streaming bang for the buck, in my humble opinion. Now if only we could get a Roku channel already.

Your thoughts?

