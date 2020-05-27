Enlarge Image Getty

When you think of HBO, you think of prestige TV, but that's not all there is to HBO Max. HBO's new streaming service is stuffed with grade-A classic movies transporting you through the milestones of cinema history. To get you started, I've picked some of the unmissable highlights of moviemaking magic to stream right away.

HBO's streamer comes with an intoxicating catalog of legendary movies from Warner Bros., Studio Ghibli and various other film studios, plus a lineup of groundbreaking classics from across the globe in the Criterion Collection. We're talking all-timers here, folks. 2001: A Space Odyssey. Apocalypse Now. Battleship Potemkin. Casablanca. Citizen frickin' Kane. And that's just going up to C! Of course, they're not all the sort of thing you have to pretend you've seen at film school -- Armageddon is in there too.

If you're looking for comfort viewing, HBO Max comes with every Die Hard, Alien, Nightmare on Elm Street and Police Academy movie. You've got several recent James Bond movies, three different versions of A Star is Born -- including the 2018 Oscar winner -- and more Godzilla movies than you can shake a giant scaly tail at. And of course there's the DC Comics films from Warner Bros, which include Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam and Batman flicks coming out of your pointy ears.

Here's a handful of electrifying classics to get you started.

The Wages of Fear

A convoy of trucks carrying ultra-delicate explosives drives through a ridiculously hostile jungle in The Wages of Fear, one of the most suspenseful movies ever made. Try and remember to breathe.

Cronos

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's first feature film sees him firing on all cylinders in this delirious slice of neo-vampire weirdness. Cronos is gory, imaginative and just delightfully weird.

The Wild Bunch

One of the best and certainly toughest westerns ever made, The Wild Bunch arrived at a pivotal moment for Hollywood. Exploding onto screens at the end of the sixties alongside Easy Rider and Bonnie and Clyde (the latter of which is also on HBO Max), Sam Peckinpah's opus was one of the touchstones in the coming of the "golden age of Hollywood," when American cinema told richer and often darker stories in a more natural and provocative style. Infamous for what was then startling violence, it's also a brutal interrogation of the male psyche and the myth of the Wild West -- with quotably hardboiled dialogue and astonishing shootouts.

If you're into westerns, HBO Max takes you a tour of the age-old genre: start with John Wayne in Stagecoach, Rio Bravo and The Searchers, then progress through to Once Upon a Time in the West and then latter-day westerns like Giant, Dead Man and Blood Simple.

Paths of Glory

Stanley Kubrick pulls you deep into the madness of war in Paths of Glory, a World War I story with a twist. Kirk Douglas is magnificent as an officer battling to protect his men from both the enemy and their own commanders. Powerful and beautifully-shot, it's also way shorter than Apocalypse Now (which is also on HBO Max, as well as Kubrick's nightmarish anti-war satire Dr. Strangelove).

Set It Off

This still-dazzling 1996 crime movie puts an impassioned twist on the heist genre with a cast of black women pulling off a score. Smartly crafted and brilliantly acted, Set It Off is as relevant now as it was when it was made.

The Great Dictator

Comedy legend Charlie Chaplin mixed the laughs with serious satire in this scathing attack on the Nazi regime, which was also his first movie with sound. Hilarious and important, The Great Dictator is a great way into Chaplin's oeuvre. Other comic pioneers on HBO Max include Harold Lloyd in Safety Last! and Jacques Tati in Monsieur Hulot's Holiday, both of which influence comedy to this day.

Withnail and I

One of the most quotable comedies ever made, this tale of a larger-than-life but perpetually out-of-work actor manages to be the funniest snapshot of alcoholic degradation you're ever likely to see. Richard E Grant burns a hole in the screen as Withnail, the kind of guy you love to watch but never want to meet.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Colorful, playful and utterly irresistible, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is one of several precipitation-themed musicals on HBO Max. Actually, it's just this and Singin' in the Rain.

Yojimbo

You're in for a treat if you like samurai movies: HBO Max has a bunch of classics sharper than a slashing katana blade. In addition to Throne of Blood and the Lone Wolf and Cub series, there's Seven Samurai -- which inspired The Magnificent Seven -- and The Hidden Fortress, from which George Lucas borrowed liberally for a little movie called Star Wars. Start with Yojimbo, an action-packed and massively influential flick that went on to inspire Clint Eastwood's entire career.

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

If you liked the recent Uncut Gems, this is the sweaty street-level flick for you. The Killing of a Chinese Bookie is one of the bold and uncompromising trawls through the throbbing streets of 1970s America from singular filmmaker John Cassavetes that you can find on HBO Max.

Destroy All Monsters

If you're not in the mood for a five hour examination of eighteenth-century Swedish family politics -- we're looking at you, Fanny and Alexander -- then grab a pizza and a brew and enjoy any of the Godzilla movies on HBO Max. This is the ninth in the series and is basically a nonstop scrap between eleven giant monsters.

Wattstax

A bunch of concert films on HBO Max provide tuneful snapshots of the 20th century's iconic musical movements. Wattstax is a funky fresh film of a 1972 concert featuring the soul, funk and jazz artists of Stax records such as Isaac Hayes, interspersed with introductions by Richard Pryor. For more musical mayhem, check out the Rolling Stones' concert film Let's Spend the Night Together and Martin Scorsese's documentary The Last Waltz.

Her Smell

Not every movie on HBO Max is a black-and-white French arthouse film. You also get recent stunners like Her Smell, an abrasive 2018 drama powered by an audacious turn from Elisabeth Moss.

Breathless

It's not hard to see why this stylish crime flick was famously touted as one of Quentin Tarantino's favorites. Yes, it's in black and white, but it's also proof that classic cinema isn't all glacial arthouse impenetrability. If you don't want to throw on some shades and smoke cigarettes outside a coffee shop after watching this then I don't know what to tell you.

All the movies on HBO Max

Honestly, I could go on all day, but I've got movies to watch. So here's the full list:

Warner Bros. Classics

2001: A Space Odyssey

42nd Street

Adam's Rib

The Adventures of Robin Hood

An American in Paris

Ben-Hur

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Bringing Up Baby

Cannery Row

Casablanca

Cheyenne Autumn

Cimarron

Citizen Kane

City of Angels

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Dirty Harry

Doctor Zhivago

East of Eden

Elvis: That's the Way it is

Footlight Parade

Freaks

Giant

Girl Crazy

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone with the Wind

How the West was Won

Keeper of the Flame

King Kong

Klute

The Little Drummer Girl

Lolita

The Maltese Falcon

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Mrs. Soffel

North by Northwest

Now, Voyager

The Nun's Story

Pat and Mike

A Patch of Blue

The Philadelphia Story

Point Blank

Polyester

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Rhapsody in Blue

Rio Bravo

Romance on the High Seas

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers

Shall We Dance

Shoot the Moon

Singin' in the Rain

The Singing Nun

The Song Remains the Same

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Strike Up the Band

Tortilla Flat

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Wattstax

The Wild Bunch

Without Love

The Wizard of Oz

Woman of the Year

Woodstock

Modern Warner Bros. Films and Favorites

Aquaman

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman vs. Robin

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Contact

Crazy Stupid Love

Crazy Rich Asians

Critters

The Dark Knight Rises

Deep Blue Sea

The Devil's Advocate

Drop Dead Fred

Empire of The Sun

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Isn't It Romantic

IT: Chapter 2

Joker

The LEGO Batman Movie

The LEGO Movie

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Shop of Horrors

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

Practical Magic

Selena

Set It Off

Shazam!

Sherlock Holmes

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Snakes on a Plane

A Star Is Born (2018)

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Supergirl

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Three Kings

A Time to Kill

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

The Witches of Eastwick

Wonder Woman

Criterion Collection

8½

…And God Created Woman

16 Days of Glory

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 3 Penny Opera

The 39 Steps

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Amarcord

An Angel at my Table

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta's Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

Babette's Feast

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

Bicycle Thieves

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

The Brood

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club

Calgary '88: 16 Days of Glory

Carnival of Souls

Chimes at Midnight

La Ciénaga

The Circus

City Lights

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

Daisies

A Day in the Country

A Day's Pleasure

The Daytrippers

Dead Man

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Divorce Italian Style

A Dog's Life

Don't Look Back

Down by Law

The Earrings of Madame De

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

The Emperor Jones

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe '51

Eyes Without a Face

F is for Fake

Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Planet

Fat Girl

First Man Into Space

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

Gray's Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Grey Gardens

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who's Got the Gold?

A Hard Day's Night

Harlan County U.S.A

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Henry V

The Hidden Fortress

Hobson's Choice

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

House

I Married a Witch

I Shot Jesse James

I Was a Teenage Zombie

The Idle Class

Ikiru

The Immigrant

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda's Room

Intermezzo

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

The Kid

Kill!

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

A King in New York

The King of Kings

Knife in the Water

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

L'Amore

L'Argent

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

L'Avventura

Lillehammer '94: Days of Glory

Limelight

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola

Lola Montes

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Loneliness of the Long Distance

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

Love in the Afternoon

Major Barbara

Man Bites Dog

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Modern Times

Mon Oncle

Mona Lisa

Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Multiple Maniacs

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Night at Maud's

Nagano '98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

Night of the Living Dead

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Onibaba

Paris, Texas

Pather Panchali

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

The Player

Police Story

Primary

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Querelle

Rashomon

The Red Balloon

Red Desert

The Red Shoes

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Richard III

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Rome Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

The Runner

Sabotage

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan's Brew

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Senso

Seoul 1988

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shock Corridor

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Sisters

Smithereens

Solaris

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Stagecoach

La Strada

Stranger Than Paradise

The Stranger

Stromboli

Summertime

Sunnyside

Sweetie

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testament of Dr Mabuse

That Hamilton Woman

The Thief of Bagdad

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

The Trial of Joan of Arc

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volcano

Vampyr

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Weekend

Wild Strawberries

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

Withnail and I

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influence

The X From Outer Space

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls

Z

Other Titles