HBO makes that Game of Thrones coffee cup disappear

HBO/Screenshot by CNET

It didn't take long for the internet to point out that Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones had a "latte" problem in the form of a coffee cup left in a shot. Thanks to the ancient magic of video editing, the problem is now gone -- at least for some.

At some point since this gaffe made headlines, a production member or maybe a wizard removed the cup kind of like how the Night King wanted to make humanity disappear. The coffee cup was removed from the shot on HBO Go and HBO Now, as spotted earlier Tuesday by The Verge. However, it remains at the time of publish for people streaming the show via Hulu and Amazon.

Enlarge Image HBO/ Screenshot by CNET

Now, at least some fans of the show can put their focus back on the tension of the scene rather than wondering how Daenerys takes her coffee.

HBO owned up to the caffeinated mistake on Monday saying the cup was from craft services and not a slyly placed product placement by Starbucks.

Although it is unclear what editing software was used to take out the coffee cup of dragons, Adobe tweeted Monday how it was able to edit out the problem with its software.

When reached for comment, HBO reiterated the cup was a mistake and that Daenerys ordered an herbal tea.