CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Android 11 preview 70-inch Roku TV $500 Stream tonight's Democratic debate Norton Secure VPN review Microsoft ElectionGuard Rick and Morty doughnuts

HBO is coming to YouTube TV

Game of Thrones fans will be able to watch HBO through their YouTube TV service this spring (not winter, as you might expect).

Listen
- 00:33
dragonflying0801got

HBO is coming.

 HBO

Live TV streaming service YouTube TV has announced that premium channel HBO is coming to its service this spring. 

In a tweet on its YouTube TV account the company said: "We're feeling pret-tay, pret-tay good about this news we have to share with you... @HBO is coming to YouTube TV this spring. Welcome to the family!" 

It's yet to be announced if the HBO service will be bundled a la AT&T TV Now or offered as an add-on. YouTube currently offers Showtime and Epix as add-ons, so the add-on route, which would bring the price of YouTube TV + HBO to $65 per month, seems more likely.

HBO has a decent deal at the moment -- $9.99 a month for the first three months, and $14.99 after, if you subscribe via Amazon Video. The offer ends Feb. 23.

Representatives for YouTube TV did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV
3:15

This is a developing story. 