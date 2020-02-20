HBO

Live TV streaming service YouTube TV has announced that premium channel HBO is coming to its service this spring.

We're feeling pret-tay, pret-tay good about this news we have to share with you...@HBO is coming to YouTube TV this spring. Welcome to the family! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 20, 2020

In a tweet on its YouTube TV account the company said: "We're feeling pret-tay, pret-tay good about this news we have to share with you... @HBO is coming to YouTube TV this spring. Welcome to the family!"

It's yet to be announced if the HBO service will be bundled a la AT&T TV Now or offered as an add-on. YouTube currently offers Showtime and Epix as add-ons, so the add-on route, which would bring the price of YouTube TV + HBO to $65 per month, seems more likely.

HBO has a decent deal at the moment -- $9.99 a month for the first three months, and $14.99 after, if you subscribe via Amazon Video. The offer ends Feb. 23.

Representatives for YouTube TV did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

This is a developing story.