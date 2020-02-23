HBO hides secret Westworld trailers on fake tech company's website

HBO

HBO may be dealing with a more tepid audience for dystopian series Westworld, following a divisive response to season 2. The show has seemingly switched gears for season 3 by letting the tortured robots run free outside the Westworld theme park in the real world. To promote that, HBO bundled several trailers alongside an official trailer released Thursday. It's just that no one saw those trailers, because they were all hidden behind a Westworld appropriate maze.

Thanks to Reddit user u/MTC_Chickpea (via Gizmodo), however, those trailers, unlisted on YouTube, are now doing the rounds. u/MTC_Chickpea found the trailers via a TV show tie-in website for a Westworld company called Incite, which has been lurking online since November.

u/MTC_Chickpea found the trailers by clicking on the "Privacy Act" tab on the front page. This opens up a video that unfurls a reel of fake backend code before playing the official season 3 trailer, but according to u/MTC_Chickpea, after a lot of replays new videos appear in the suggested videos, including three unlisted Westworld trailers.

The unlisted trailers are mostly remixes of the official trailers' footage. The below is closest to the official trailer, but contains a new voiceover from Maeve, Dolores and Caleb.

This next trailer comes off more as a promotional video for a cheesy corporation, with not-so-clever wisdoms.

And finally, this tongue-in-cheek trailer manages to turn Westworld into a rom-com. Some would say it's the best trailer of all.

Westworld season 3 airs on HBO March 15.