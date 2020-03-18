For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Fans have had to wait 15 years to see what Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross and Phoebe are up to, and now they may have to wait a little longer. HBO Max's Friends reunion special looks like it may be delayed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

"Given the current state of the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic, production has been delayed until at least May," according to the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. "A formal filming date has not yet been determined as it's unclear when any programming will be able to resume production."

The unscripted special was scheduled to be filmed March 23 and 24 at Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. HBO and Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were on board to reprise their roles on the popular '90s sitcom in the new special.

Considering the CDC currently recommends that groups larger than 50 be avoided, that could put a big damper on TV production crews.

Production on numerous movies have already been postponed due to the pandemic. Netflix and Apple Originals have also suspended all scripted TV and film production for two weeks in the US and Canada from March 16.