HBO Chernobyl creator asks tourists to be respectful

He wants visitors to remember a tragedy occurred at Chernobyl.

A visitor posses for a selfie next a wrecked car at the

Tourists are increasingly interested in Chernobyl. 

Craig Mazin, writer and producer of the Chernobyl series, is asking tourists heading to the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster to be more respectful. In a tweet Tuesday, Mazin said that while it's great the HBO show on the subject has inspired people to go to the site in the Ukraine, "If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed."

He also referenced having seen some questionable that photos tourists have posted.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that since the show aired on HBO in May, interest in visiting the area has gone up -- trip bookings for May were 30% higher than in the previous year.

