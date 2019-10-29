HBO cancels Game of Thrones prequel with Naomi Watts, reports say

Video screenshot by Jován Pulgarín/CNET

Big news from the Game of Thrones universe. HBO won't be making the Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson and Josh Whitehouse after all, according to multiple media outlets.

HBO said it couldn't confirm the reports, published Tuesday by Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly, among others.

The show was set far earlier than Ned Stark days, with a focus on the first battle between man and the first White Walkers. HBO had promised a surprising series, writing, "Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend -- it's not the story we think we know."

Author George R.R. Martin, whose Song of Ice and Fire books were adapted into the first HBO series, had dubbed the series The Long Night, but admitted in blog posts that the network hadn't made that title official. In early October, Martin said "we hope to have some exciting news about the successor shows soon," but he didn't get specific or hint at the cancellation.

There's been plenty of discussion about exactly which shows will continue the Game of Thrones legacy, with original buzz about five of them. But the one starring Watts and Whitehouse, run by Jane Goldman, who co-wrote the Kingsman movies, seemed to have advanced the furthest. Entertainment Weekly reported that a full pilot episode had been shot in Northern Ireland earlier in 2019.

Never fear, Stark bannermen and -women. HBO isn't going to let this golden goose of a franchise die. Last month, Martin confirmed plans for a show about the Targaryen family, topic of his recent gigantic book, Fire & Blood Vol. 1. At that time, Martin said three additional Game of Thrones shows, including the now-canceled Watts series, were progressing.

On Monday, news broke that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, showrunners of the original Game of Thrones, had bowed out of their announced Star Wars trilogy project.

Originally published Oct. 29, 12:19 p.m. PT.