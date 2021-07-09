GKIDS

Future Boy Conan, a 1978 anime TV series that marks famed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's first solo directing credit, is getting a remastered North American release this year.

GKIDS, an animation producer and distributor that handles North American distribution for Studio Ghibli films, announced Thursday that it's acquired the North American rights to Miyazaki's debut series (which was released pre-Ghibli, a studio co-founded by Miyazaki in 1985). The series, arriving on an unspecified date later this year, will have all new 4K restoration and English dub.

Future Boy Conan, which consists of 26 episodes, adapts the children's novel The Incredible Tide by Alexander Key. According to GKIDS, the sci-fi adventure series is set 20 years after a war destroyed civilization. Born into this new world on a secluded island, Conan is raised by his adopted grandfather. "But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what's left of the world," the site says.

Said GKIDS President David Jesteadt in a statement, "With a beautiful new restoration, now is the perfect time for American fans of director Hayao Miyazaki to experience this classic adventure series as it was meant to be seen," .

Among Miyazaki's best-known films are My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Howl's Moving Castle and Spirited Away, the all-time highest grossing film in Japan.