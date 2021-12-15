Hawkeye episode 5 recap: Marvel show takes a wildly exciting turn

Marvel Studios

After the return of a superspy last week, episode 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye dropped onto Wednesday. Avenger Clint Barton is trying to save Kate Bishop from consequences of his slaughtering New York City's criminal underworld as the masked vigilante Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, before returning to his identity as Hawkeye.

Clint and Kate briefly teamed up to face off against Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and her Tracksuit Mafia goons, but the surprise appearance of Black Widow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) turned the danger level up too high for Clint. He told Kate to go home, but that doesn't seem like a solution since her family is wrapped up in the criminal conspiracy.

The fifth episode revealed who the mastermind behind that underworld plot is. It's time for Netflix and SPOILERS for an episode entitled "Ronin."

Marvel Studios

The Big Guy

Their partnership seemingly repaired after Kate rescued Clint from Maya, the Hawkeyes chill out with their firefighter buddy Grills and the unnamed Pizza Dog (who'll absolutely be called "Lucky" at some point).

However, Kate gets a series of texts from her new assassin pal (and boxed mac and cheese cook) Yelena, revealing that her mom Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) hired the Black Widow to kill Clint. She also receives a slightly blurry video of Eleanor with a familiar man in a white suit jacket.

Marvel Studios

"Well that's the guy I've been worried about this whole time," says Clint. "Kingpin."

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka the Kingpin, was the major villain of Netflix's Daredevil. We last saw him being dragged off to prison in that show's finale, but that took place before the Snap. He's clearly been released and is up to his old ways. Uh oh.

This article will be updated shortly.