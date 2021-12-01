Hawkeye episode 3 recap: Clint and Kate make their epic escape

Marvel Studios

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's festive New York City adventure continued Wednesday, as episode 3 of Hawkeye hit . The series is revealing the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's criminal underworld after Clint abandoned his Hawkeye mantle to go on a bloody quest for justice as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame.

Clint (Jeremy Renner) thought he'd left Ronin behind, but his violent deeds caught up with him and engulfed would-be apprentice Kate (Hailee Steinfeld). After a run-in with the goofy but dangerous Tracksuit Mafia, they're been taken captive by mysterious gang boss Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox).

It's time to cut into SPOILERS and see what this new character is up to, in an episode entitled Echoes.

Swordsman confrontation

After escaping Echo and the Tracksuits in an epic car chase, Clint and Kate go to Eleanor Bishop's magnificent penthouse to get more information on their adversaries. Kate gets a brief glance at the file of Echo's goon Kazi and sees that he works for "Sloan Limited," which sure sounds like a front company.

She tries to look up the file on her would-be stepfather Jack Duquesne, but gets locked out of the system -- presumably because Jack wanted to stop people from looking into him.

Wandering around the apartment, Clint suddenly finds the Ronin sword at his throat.

"Don't move," says Jack.

This article will be updated shortly.