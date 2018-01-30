Hawaii official who sent missile alert thought attack was real

The Hawaii state employee who sent a false alert about a ballistic missile attack on January 13 believed a missile was really headed for the island state, according to a preliminary report presented by the Federal Communications Commission.

Alison Teal / AFP/Getty Images

The worker told the FCC that he had misheard a recorded message as part of an unscheduled drill. The FCC's investigation is still ongoing, but the agency reported that a combination of human error and improper safeguards led to the confusion that resulted in the erroneous message being disseminated via text message and other means to millions of people in Hawaii. It took 38 minutes for officials to correct the mistake.

According to FCC officials, a supervisor mistakenly included the words "this is not a drill" in a recording. When an emergency official heard this message, he believed it was an actual emergency and sent the message.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said during the commission's monthly meeting Tuesday that this mistake shows that Hawaii didn't have the proper safeguards in place to prevent a mistake of this magnitude.

"[The] presentation this morning makes clear that many things went wrong in Hawaii," he said. "I don't say this for the purpose of casting blame or disparaging Hawaiian officials. We simply need to identify the problems in order to fix them—not just in Hawaii, but anywhere else where they may exist."

