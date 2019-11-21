Netflix is back to normal following service issues reported around the world

Angela Lang/CNET

Having trouble with Netflix Thursday? You weren't the only one. The streaming giant was having some issues around the world, though as of late Thursday morning it appears to have fixed them.

In a post on its "Is Netflix down?" support page, the company confirmed that it's experiencing a service issue, writing that "we are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices" and it is "working to resolve the problem."

The company posted in a tweet at 11:12 a.m. ET that all should be back to normal.

We're sorry some of our members were unable to use Netflix for a couple of hours today. The issue is now fixed. Apologies for the inconvenience — Netflix US (@netflix) November 21, 2019

It's unclear what caused the trouble, but it appeared to be global, with people around the world trying to get more information from the streaming giant on Twitter.

Hoi Nel! Op het moment ervaren wij technische problemen, wij zijn druk bezig dit zo snel mogelijk te verhelpen. Ik raad aan om op een later moment Netflix nogmaals te proberen. Excuus voor het ongemak. *IZ — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) November 21, 2019

Hey there, thanks so much for reaching out to us. You can keep up to date with the status of our service here 👉 https://t.co/8MV63jP8Ve 😀 *KB — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) November 21, 2019

Downdetector, which monitors uptime for websites, similarly reported Netflix having issues in parts of Europe, the US and South-east Asia.

CNET was able to get Netflix to play on an iPhone in New York, but an editor in Maryland appeared to encounter issues.

Netflix is down for some https://t.co/x1D3gBYGDb Here's the error message I got. pic.twitter.com/dU7hFfJEwd — Carrie Mihalcik (@CDMihalcik) November 21, 2019

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the issues.

Update, 8:55 a.m. PT: Updated with information of service returning to normal.