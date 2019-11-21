Having trouble with Netflix Thursday? You're not the only one. The streaming giant seems to be having some issues around the world.
In a post on its "Is Netflix down?" support page, the company confirmed that it's experiencing a service issue, telling users that "we are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices" and it is "working to resolve the problem."
It's unclear what caused the trouble, but it appears to be global, with users around the world taking to Twitter to try to get more information from the streaming giant.
Downdetector, which monitors uptime for websites, similarly reports Netflix having issues in parts of Europe, the US and South-east Asia.
CNET was able to get Netflix to play on an iPhone in New York, but an editor in Maryland appeared to encounter issues.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the issues or when the service will be back online.
Discuss: Having Netflix issues? You're not alone
