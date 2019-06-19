Hasselblad X1D II 50C meets Fujifilm's attractive medium-format pricing

Three years ago, high-end camera manufacturer Hasselblad launched the first mirrorless medium-format camera, the 50-megapixel X1D-50c. Since then, Fujifilm's GFX series has come along with aggressive prices that have gotten as low as $4,000 compared to the X1D's launch price of twice as much. For its follow-up model, the X1D II 50C, Hasselblad fine-tunes the X1D and brings it forth at a more appealing price that competes more directly with the $5,500 or so Fujifilm GFX 50S. The company also introduced its first medium-format zoom lens, a 35-75mm f3.5-4.5 model (equivalent to roughly 27-58mm) with internal focus.
The X1D II 50C is in preorder now and will ship in July for $5,750 (£4,500; directly converted, about AU$8,375); the XCD 35-75mm 3.5-4.5 lens will cost almost as much when it becomes available in October: $5,175 (£4,050, about $7,525).
Based primarily on feature requests from current owners, the X1D II offers incremental updates over the X1D; it has the same sensor and design with some minor interface changes. However, it's generally faster and more responsive thanks to a new processor, with a slightly higher continuous shooting rate of 2.7fps and more accurate, movable and resizable autofocus areas.
It also sports a larger, higher magnification OLED viewfinder and a bigger back display with better color reproduction. You can charge via the USB-C connection, as well as to physically tether the camera to an iPad Pro for shooting, transferring and editing photos with the updated Phocus app; traditionally, you could only perform remote shooting and image transfer via Wi-Fi on iPads.
Hasselblad expanded the JPEG options -- the camera can now shoot only JPEGs as well as raw+JPEG -- and the company says it's improved the JPEG quality. Plus, the GPS now comes integrated into the camera rather than as an add-on module.
