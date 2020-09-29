Hasbro wants to add escape pod to The Mandalorian's $350 Razor Crest

Disney/Lucasfilm

The $350 Razor Crest from The Mandalorian is blasting into Hasbro's Vintage Collection after Mando's badass ship met its 6,000-backer goal on Hasbro Pulse crowdsourcing platform over the weekend. It also drew close to its first stretch goal on Tuesday -- if the ship gets 8,000 backers, the toy company will add an escape pod accessory.

As of Tuesday morning, the ship was just over 300 backers away from that goal. The next stretch goal is 10,000 backers.

Hasbro

Hasbro's previous crowdfunded toys include its biggest Star Wars toy, the largest Transformers figure ever, a super-sized Marvel Legends Sentinel and a revival of 1980s board game HeroQuest.

Funding for the Razor Crest will continue until the end of Nov. 9 -- less than two weeks after season 2 of The Mandalorian begins on Disney Plus. Clever timing Hasbro.

It'll be 30 inches long (including the main cannons), 20 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall when sitting on its landing gear. You'll get a pilot: a 3.75-inch Mando in his shiny Beskar armor, with a soft goods cape that'll let him sit down in his ship.

Like many Star Wars toy ships, the cockpits opens to reveal a fully detailed interior, and this one has three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures. Hasbro hasn't revealed a teeny-tiny Vintage Collection Baby Yoda yet, but it's only a matter of time -- this ship needs a little green passenger, and putting in regular Yoda just wouldn't be canon.

You might remember getting a nice tour of the Razor Crest during the show's first episode last year, and seeing a stocked weapons locker and carbon freezing chamber. You'll find those in Hasbro's version, along with the bunk area Baby Yoda hid in.

We haven't seen Mando or any of his passengers use the escape pod yet, but the opening shot of the season 2 trailer suggests we might. The pod itself resembles a creepy coffin, like the one Rey used to travel from the Millenium Falcon to the First Order flagship Supremacy in The Last Jedi.

The Vintage Collection Razor Crest also has detachable engines and removeable hull panels, so you can recreate the moment those cheeky Jawas pulled the ship apart. The rear and side doors open, and the ramp can be lowered so you can show off the interior while it's displayed. The landing gear can also be removed, so you can pretend it's flying around your sitting room as you make Star Wars engine sound effects.

We've all been there.