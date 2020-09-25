Disney/Lucasfilm

Massive vehicles are one of the joys of Star Wars toy collectors, and it's time for the bad-ass ship from The Mandalorian to join your fleet. The $350 Razor Crest from the Vintage Collection will be available to preorder via the Hasbro Pulse crowdsourcing platform HasLab starting Friday, the company said during its PulseCon livestream.

Hasbro's previous crowdfunded toys include Jabba the Hutt's sail barge called the Khetanna (its biggest Star Wars figure), the Unicron (its largest Transformers figure), a super-sized Marvel Legends Sentinel and a revival of 1980s board game HeroQuest.

The Razor Crest will go into production if the campaign gets at least 6,000 backers by the end of Nov. 9 -- just two weeks after season 2 of The Mandalorian begins on Disney Plus. Clever timing, Hasbro.

It'll be 30 inches long (including the main cannons), 20 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall when sitting on its landing gear. You'll get a pilot: a 3.75-inch Mando in his shiny Beskar armor, with a soft goods cape that'll let him sit down in his ship.

Like many Star Wars toy ships, the cockpits opens to reveal a fully detailed interior, and this one has three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures. Hasbro hasn't revealed a teeny-tiny Vintage Collection Baby Yoda figure yet, but it's only a matter of time. This ship needs a little green passenger, and putting in regular Yoda just wouldn't be canon.

You might remember getting a tour of the Razor Crest during the show's first episode last year and seeing a stocked weapons locker and carbon freezing chamber. You'll find those in Hasbro's version, along with the bunk area Baby Yoda hid in.

It also has detachable engines and removeable hull panels, so you can recreate the moment those cheeky Jawas pulled the ship apart. The rear and side doors open, and the ramp can be lowered so you can show off the interior while it's displayed. The landing gear can also be removed, so you can pretend it's flying around your room.

Hasbro PulseCon is a two-day virtual event happening that started at 8 a.m. PT Friday and starts again at 7 a.m. PT Saturday on its YouTube channel. It will include live unboxings, over 50 new product reveals from brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Transformers and livestream panels with audience Q&A.

Celebrity guests include Bumblebee's John Cena, The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein and Snake Eyes' Henry Golding, along with live performances from Lights, Fallout Boy and Tenacious D.