Hasbro buys Power Rangers in $522M media deal

Saban

Go, go Power Rangers... to a new owner.

Hasbro announced Tuesday that the company is buying the Power Rangers along with several other entertainment brands from Saban Properties LLC for $522 million in a cash and stock deal.

Hasbro previously acquired the rights to make toys based on the Power Rangers in February, which ended Saban's 25-year relationship with previous Ranger toy maker Bandai. That agreement included the ability for Hasbro to become the owner of the Power Rangers franchise outright, which is now the case.

This means Power Rangers now joins movie and TV-themed toy brands such as the Transformers, G.I. Joe and My Little Pony.

Hasbro's first set of Power Rangers toys is going to debut in spring 2019.