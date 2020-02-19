Hasbro brings back retro Tiger LCD handheld games

Hasbro

Hasbro is bringing back its classic '90s Tiger Electronics LCD video games. The handheld consoles come in four different editions and cost $14.99, the games company announced Wednesday ahead of the 2020 Toy Fair in New York, which starts later this week.

The four versions are Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Transformers Generation 2 and Marvel's X-Men Project X.

"The design and technology were created with the original handheld game unit in mind," Hasbro said.

The Sonic game sees you try to defeat Dr. Eggman in six stages. In The Little Mermaid, you play as Ariel picking up human-made objects while avoiding Ursula. In Transformers, you'll play as Optimus Prime while battling the Decepticons and eventually Starscream. In X-Men, you play as Cyclops, who's joined by Wolverine as they face off against Juggernaut and Apocalypse across five different levels.

You can preorder now for a fall 2020 release date. You'll also need two AA batteries.