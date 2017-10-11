Has the VR craze swept you up yet? (The 3:59, Ep. 297)

CNET

Virtual reality was one of the marquee tech trends of last year, but it's gone a little stale.

Facebook is trying to shake that up with its Oculus Connect developer conference Wednesday. Special guest CNET editor Scott Stein and I talk about what it's going to take for virtual reality to be something anyone would want -- and not just hardcore tech enthusiasts and early adopters.

Facebook seems to be heading in the right direction, unveiling the Oculus Go, a $199 VR headset that doesn't need a PC or phone or annoying cables. It's coming next year, and marks one of the cheapest way to try VR (remember, that cheap Gear VR headset requires an expensive phone to run).

