One of Apple's key suppliers is calling for a rough next few months.

TSMC, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant responsible for building the chips that go into Apple's iPhones and iPads, warned that its upcoming second quarter would be worse than expected due to "continued weak demand from our mobile sector." That's in spite of the fact that there's an uptick on demand for more powerful chips for cryptocurrency mining.

Investors tied those comments back to Apple, whose stock is down 2.3 percent to $173.76 on the negative sentiment.

There's been continued questions over the demand of Apple's latest iPhones, which emerge at a time when the overall smartphone market appears to be peaking. In particular are questions over the $1,000 iPhone X, although Apple has maintained that it remains the best-selling iPhone in its lineup.

