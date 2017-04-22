Could Harry Styles have been the next young Han Solo?

We already know actor Alden Ehrenreich will portray a young Han Solo in the upcoming untitled Star Wars film.

But it was just last year when fans were speculating who would play Chewbacca's BFF in the upcoming film. Everyone from "Mr. Robot" star Rami Malek to "Harry Potter" mean kid Tom Felton were reportedly considered for the role.

The star search was such a hot topic Conan O'Brien featured a hilarious video on his show of unlikely actors such as Melissa McCarthy and Jeff Goldblum auditioning for the role.

But leave it to talk show host Graham Norton to start the rumor mill up again by implying One Direction singer Harry Styles was once in the running to play a young Solo.

In a video posted on Friday, Norton put Styles in the hot seat during "The Graham Norton Show." Norton recited a selection of absurd rumors about Styles to get his initial response and see if they might be true.

Of all the rumors, the one that got the biggest reaction from the singer was that Styles may have auditioned to play a young Solo in the upcoming movie. Styles doesn't confirm or deny the rumor, but his giant smile suggests we just might have had a chance to witness a Star Wars musical number if Styles had gotten the gig.

Styles may not be visiting a galaxy far, far away, but he will make his acting debut this year in director Christopher Nolan's WWII action-thriller film "Dunkirk," alongside actors Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh.

The yet-untitled young Han Solo film is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

