Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's first fan festival is happening this summer

Screenshot Clifford Colby/CNET

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the augmented reality game that's cast a spell on fans and players since launching last week, is getting its first real-world event this summer.

The first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival is slated to take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the game's account tweeted Thursday.

Not many details are available yet, but updates will be posted on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite social channels and on the Fan Festival page.

In its first weekend, the game brought in $1.1 million and added nearly 3 million players. It's predicted to make $10 million within a month.

Similar to Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite uses your phone's GPS and prompts you to move around the physical world to interact with AR objects, characters and points of interest. The game was first announced in 2017 and is a joint effort from WB Games San Francisco and Niantic under the Portkey Games label.