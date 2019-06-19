CNET también está disponible en español.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to Android and iOS June 21

Wands at the ready.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite - Buckbeak

Expelliarmus! 

 Niantic Labs and WB Games

Attention witches and wizards: The highly anticipated Harry Potter: Wizard Unite mobile game launches June 21 for Android and iOS. The game will be available first in the US and UK. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Twitter account posted about the news Tuesday.

The game opened for signups last November and launched its beta in Australia and New Zealand this past May.

First announced in 2017, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is similar to Niantic's augmented reality game, Pokemon Go, which lets players wander the real world while pointing their phones at virtual landmarks. Based on JK Rowling's magical world, Wizards Unite sends players out to interact with fantastic beasts, learn spells and duel with other witches and wizards. 

