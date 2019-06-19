Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to Android and iOS June 21

Niantic Labs and WB Games

Attention witches and wizards: The highly anticipated Harry Potter: Wizard Unite mobile game launches June 21 for Android and iOS. The game will be available first in the US and UK. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Twitter account posted about the news Tuesday.

The game opened for signups last November and launched its beta in Australia and New Zealand this past May.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

First announced in 2017, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is similar to Niantic's augmented reality game, Pokemon Go, which lets players wander the real world while pointing their phones at virtual landmarks. Based on JK Rowling's magical world, Wizards Unite sends players out to interact with fantastic beasts, learn spells and duel with other witches and wizards.