Witches and wizards donned their robes and started casting spells Thursday when the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game launched in the US and UK. And a Friday report by SensorTower says Wizards Unite raced to the No. 1 free app download spot in Apple's US App Store in about 15 hours -- not quite as fast as Harry's Firebolt broom, but not bad for an app. In the first 24 hours, the game's been downloaded at least 400,000 times and total player spending across the App Store and Google Play is about $300,000, SensorTower said.
It's not Niantic's first game to claim that top spot in the App Store. Pokemon Go also sat at No. 1 and generated approximately $2 million in player spending after its launch.
The Harry Potter game opened for signups in November and a beta launched in Australia and New Zealand in May. Wizards Unite is a joint effort of WB Games and Niantic under the Portkey Games label.
Here's how you get started playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on your iPhone or your Android phone.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Discuss: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game rakes in $300,000 on day one
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.