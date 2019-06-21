Niantic

Witches and wizards donned their robes and started casting spells Thursday when the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game launched in the US and UK. And a Friday report by SensorTower says Wizards Unite raced to the No. 1 free app download spot in Apple's US App Store in about 15 hours -- not quite as fast as Harry's Firebolt broom, but not bad for an app. In the first 24 hours, the game's been downloaded at least 400,000 times and total player spending across the App Store and Google Play is about $300,000, SensorTower said.

It's not Niantic's first game to claim that top spot in the App Store. Pokemon Go also sat at No. 1 and generated approximately $2 million in player spending after its launch.

The Harry Potter game opened for signups in November and a beta launched in Australia and New Zealand in May. Wizards Unite is a joint effort of WB Games and Niantic under the Portkey Games label.

Here's how you get started playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on your iPhone or your Android phone.