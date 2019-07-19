Screenshot Clifford Colby/CNET

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the wizard-themed augmented reality mobile app game, is holding its first fan festival next month and registration to go into the ticket draw now open. The fan fest will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and entering the draw will give you the chance to purchase a $30 ticket to attend on one of those days.

The game was first announced in 2017 and comes from WB Games San Francisco and Niantic -- which also made Pokemon Go -- under the Portkey Games label. It launched in June, and involves using your phone's GPS to move around the physical world while interacting with AR objects, beasts, points of interest and other wizards and witches on the game map.

Now playing: Watch this: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay details revealed

"Attendance is limited in order to maintain the best gameplay experience possible," The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team announced Friday.

The fan festival will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or a $40 ticket is also available for purchase that gives access to fans from 9 a.m.

The event will see players "explore the sprawling White River State Park as they complete exclusive event-specific special assignments and be the first to discover brand new in-game encounters" -- including dragons. After the event, dragons will appear in the app only in some regions globally.

Players will also work with other SOS Task Force members within the park and across the world to contain the Calamity, unlock special rewards and take photos with "iconic elements from the game."