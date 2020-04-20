Harry Potter: Wizards Unite adds the Knight Bus so you can play from home

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the wizard-themed augmented reality mobile app game, has added a new feature so players can continue their adventures from the safety of their home during the spread of the coronavirus. The book series' famous purple Knight Bus is being added so that people stuck in lockdown or quarantine can keep fighting foes.

"Rather than extending your wand hand and waiting at the curb, simply tap on the new Knight Bus button from the Map view," the game makers said in a blog post Monday. "Hang on tight, as the Knight Bus will instantly whisk you away to a Fortress at Hogwarts Castle."

Players level 7 and above will be able to access the Knight Bus. The feature, which will be added soon, will remain in the game post-lockdowns, with the blog post saying it's "here to stay."

Harry Potter: was first announced in 2017 and comes from WB Games San Francisco and Niantic -- which also made Pokemon Go -- under the Portkey Games label. It launched in June 2019, and involves using your phone's GPS to move around the physical world while interacting with AR objects, beasts, points of interest and other wizards and witches on the game map.