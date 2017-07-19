Two new books about the Harry Potter universe on the way

Warner Bros

Word that two new Harry Potter books are coming in October may sound like magic to Potterheads. But while the news is good, it may not be as magical as some headlines make it seem.

The new books, announced Tuesday in Bloomsbury Publishing's quarterly trading report, aren't written by J.K. Rowling and aren't new adventures of Harry, Hermione and Ron.

One book, "Harry Potter, A Journey Through a History of Magic," sounds like a kind of encyclopedic walk through the magic of the Potter universe. The other sounds very similar -- it's called "Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition," and is a tie-in book for the Potter exhibition coming in October to the British Library.

The exhibition in London, if you can get in, looks promising. Called "Harry Potter: A History of Magic," it runs from October 2017 through February 2018 and will feature "wizarding books, manuscripts and magical objects, and combine centuries-old British Library treasures with original material from Bloomsbury's and J.K. Rowling's own archives."

If you've always longed to study at Hogwarts, here's your chance. "The structure of the exhibition has been inspired by the subjects that Harry and his friends study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, from Potions and Herbology, to Astronomy and Care of Magical Creatures, and will explore the rich magic traditions that they draw on," the exhibition's site announces.