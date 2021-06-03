Harry Potter New York: Tour the massive new Manhattan shop

The Harry Potter New York store opened Thursday, with a few COVID safety protocols in place to ensure everyone can enter safely. A recent press day allowed a select few to wander the store and experience everything fans will be able to see and do.

Most diehard Harry Potter fans know there are some things you can only experience by heading to one of the Universal Studios theme parks: choosing the right wand, for example, or having a fresh Butterbeer poured right from the tap. Visiting these areas in the parks make you feel like you've been transported to the actual Wizarding World, and they're challenging to replicate elsewhere. After spending a few hours in the new space opening in New York, I can safely say a visit will feel like experiencing a little slice of the parks.

Harry Potter NYC is now open to the public at 935 Broadway. Crowds will be managed by a virtual queue rather than having everyone push through the new space at once. Those who show up once the store opens will be asked to scan a barcode, which will assign them a time slot to arrive and explore the store.