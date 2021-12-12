Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: How to watch the penultimate round

Harry Potter Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Welcome back to Hogwarts. The Wizarding World is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone, the first film in a franchise that is still going strong. Cast members of the Harry Potter films will be reuniting for the anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts airing New Years' Day on HBO Max. As part of the festivities for such a milestone event, Warner Bros. has also devised a magical experience to showcase the fans and celebrate the impact Harry Potter has had on the world.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is a competition show hosted by Helen Mirren, where contestants are divided into teams where they are quizzed over trivia about the Wizarding World. Each team represents one of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.

The first round, which aired Sunday, Nov. 28, matched Gryffindor against Hufflepuff. Dec. 5 saw Ravenclaw go head-to-head with Slytherin. Tonight is the third week of the four-part series, where viewers will find out whether Gryffindor or Slytherin will make it to the final round against Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Winners will walk away with the championship trophy and a grand prize package of special Harry Potter experiences.

Keep reading for details on the release date, cast and how to stream.

When and where can I watch Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses?

The show airs on TBS and Cartoon Network Sundays at 8 p.m. E.T. during the four-week event.

The next episode, set to air Dec. 12, is dubbed "The Wildcard Round" because the two houses that lost their previous challenges will battle it out for a chance to move on to the grand finale. That means you'll be rooting for either Slytherin or Gryffindor to join Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw in the finale event. Audiences can expect to see some familiar faces from the Wizarding World this week, including Dan Fogler and Luke Youngblood. The penultimate installment airs Dec. 12, with the grand final wrapping up the series Dec. 19.

If you missed the previous rounds you can stream them for free below. The four-part competition will also start streaming on HBO Max Jan. 1.

Trailers and more

Watch the trailer for Hogwarts Tournament of Houses below.

If you want to see a clip from the show, check out this "Sneak Peek" for the series that was released Nov. 26.

Hogwarts Tournament of Houses also premiered the trailer for Return to Hogwarts. There is now an extended teaser trailer out, which you can view here: