Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy game will reportedly allow for trans characters

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly allow players to choose trans characters. The role-playing game will enable you to customize your character's gender placement in the wizarding school, as well as your body type and voice, according to a report Tuesday from Bloomberg.

Players can also choose how they will be addressed by other characters in the game, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The step towards trans inclusivity comes after Harry Potter author JK Rowling came under fire last year for a series of tweets concerning trans issues.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in 2022 for the PS5. The game is also coming to the Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.