Teen dream: Harry Potter sequel casting young unknowns

Warner Bros.

Would teen Dumbledore have braces and acne, or would he simply be a shorter version of the distinguished wizard Harry Potter fans know so well?

It's time to find out. On Tuesday, author J.K. Rowling's Pottermore site announced an open casting call for teen actors to play young versions of Albus Dumbledore, who eventually becomes headmaster of Hogwarts; Newt Scamander, star of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them;" and other Potter universe characters.

The roles are for "Fantastic Beasts 2," which will feature Jude Law as an adult Dumbledore. In addition to a teen version of the headmaster and a teen Newt, the film is seeking teens to play young Leta Lestrange, a friend of Newt's from Hogwarts; a teen version of wizard Gellert Grindelwald; and a teen named Sebastian, who's a new character.

Newt, Leta and Sebastian should be played by actors between the ages of 13 and 16, while those playing Dumbledore and Grindelwald should be between 16 and 18. No previous acting experience is necessary.

Here's the bad news for Americans: Applicants need to be eligible to work in the UK.

More information on how to apply can be found in the Pottermore post. The "Fantastic Beasts" sequel is due to hit theaters in November 2018.