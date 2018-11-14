Harry Potter coding kit brings its magic to Apple stores

Kano

You can go to Apple stores to buy Kano's Harry Potter Coding Kit.

Kano, the creator of the interactive kit that lets you code with a wand, on Wednesday said select Apple stores in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand now have staff demonstrating the Harry Potter Coding Kit from December to late January. And, you can purchase it in stores.

"Our goal is to demystify technology," said Alex Klein, co-founder and CEO of Kano, in a release. "The rich gestural technology of our coding wand and iconic Wizarding World moments combine in the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit."

Kano has collaborated with James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, for a demonstration.

The $100 kit is available on Kano's website as well as Apple.com and some Apple stores. You can build the wand yourself, then cast spells with it on iOS and Android tablets. You can use it on Windows and Mac computers as well.

The coding wand can detect more than 30 spell gestures, such as making jelly beans grow, making a feather float (the famous Wingardium Leviosa) and more. The kit also introduces you to Kano World, a virtual community where you can share your codes and spells. Kano World has more than 1.5 million users worldwide and over 660,000 creations, according to the release.