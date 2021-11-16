Warner Media

Twenty years after the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will reunite to discuss the making of the film. A special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres Jan. 1 on HBO Max and will feature "in-depth interviews and cast conversations" along with filmmaker Chris Columbus, in addition to "other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films," Warner Media said in a statement Tuesday.

Some of those cast members include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch.

"It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least," said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon -- from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later."

The 20th anniversary special will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022, just before the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. You can catch an exclusive first look at the reunion special during the premiere of quiz competition Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which debuts Nov. 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network. (The four-part competition will also start streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 1.)

Here's a teaser for the Harry Potter anniversary celebration event.