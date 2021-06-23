Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford injured his shoulder on the set of Indiana Jones' fifth installment, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The injury happened while rehearsing a fight scene, a Disney spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. Shooting will continue around Ford.

"Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ford has played Indiana Jones in four movies so far. Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first in the franchise, celebrated its 40th anniversary in June.