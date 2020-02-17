Harrison Ford has no idea what a Star Wars 'Force ghost' is and he 'doesn't care'

Sunset Boulevard

Harrison Ford has a long history of absolutely not buying into the mythology of Star Wars, and that history has been consistently entertaining over the years.

Case in point:

“...so I’m about to be frozen in kryptonite —“



“Carbonite.”



*Harrison sighs deeply*



“Kryptonite, Carbonite. I just work here.” pic.twitter.com/pt2E4l4z1z — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2020

Roughly six years ago he hilariously told Reddit he didn't care whether or not Han Solo shot first in the long-debated Greedo scene in the original Star Wars. Now he's showing a similar level of disdain for new debate among Star Wars fans: Whether or not Han Solo's return in The Rise of Skywalker signified he was a "Force ghost" or whether the whole scene was just a figment of Ben Solo/Kylo Ren's imagination.

"A Force ghost? I don't know what a Force ghost is," Ford told USA Today in an interview promoting his new movie The Call of the Wild.

"Don't tell anyone," he continued. "I'm not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don't care!"

Which is exactly the response you would expect from Harrison Ford. His ability to continually skewer the need of fans to debate the granular details of every aspect of Star Wars is pure magic. Long may it continue.