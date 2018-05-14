While fans anxiously await Solo: A Star Wars Story next week, there are plenty of Han Solo comparisons piling up. It's hard not to weigh original actor (Harrison Ford) who played the beloved character starting with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977 against new actor (Alden Ehrenreich) playing a young Han.

But what if we could go back in time and let Ford reprise his role as a younger version of himself?

Star Wars fan Nick Acosta did just that with his video "True Solo" -- posted Sunday on Vimeo -- in which he swaps out Ehrenreich for digital composites of Ford's face in the trailer.

"I couldn't help wonder what would this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character," Acosta said on his website. "So using a variety of digital compositing software and some editing tricks I tried to make that happen. I farmed movies, TV episodes and even still photographs that I graphed onto Alden Ehrenreich's face and animated."

The footage used of Ford is from his earlier movies such as American Graffiti and The Conversation, and even an appearance on 1960's sitcom Love American Style.

The fan video isn't perfect, but it's a fun way to see what could have been if a young Ford had been cast in a story that took place before he ran into the likes of Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Catch Ehrenreich (not Ford) in Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters starting May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.