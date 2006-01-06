Harman Kardon AVR 740: it works on TVs, too!

Harman Kardon's no stranger to the A/V receiver game; the company has been putting out high-quality stuff for years now, making Harman Kardon a workhorse for many a home theater setup. With its newest A/V receiver, the 7.2-Channel AVR 740, HK's looking to extend its empire a little further from your TV. The AVR 740 is compatibile with the Bridge, HK's iPod dock, which makes use of the universe's top-selling music player is a snap. Another new gun has been added to the audio artillery, however, in the form of XM satellite radio. As with the iPod, an external accessory is necessary (an antenna module, in this case), but if you're shelling out $3,499 when the AVR 740 hits store shelves in February, I doubt money's a factor.