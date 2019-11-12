Harley Quinn adult animated series gets new R-rated trailer and release date

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Harley Quinn will be telling her side of the Joker romance story in the upcoming live-action movie Birds of Prey. But if you want to see Harley get revenge in animated form, her new and very adult DC Universe animated series called Harley Quinn debuts Nov. 29.

In true unpredictable Harley Quinn fashion, the animated series is a bit unusual in that every character seems to swear up a storm -- making it one of the most "not for kids" offerings from DC Universe.

In the new trailer that debuted on Tuesday, Harley Quinn (voiced by The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco) realizes the Joker (Alan Tudyk) never loved her, so she breaks up with him and tries to make it on her own as Gotham City's criminal "Queenpin."

She teams up with Poison Ivy to create the ultimate group of bad guys to compete with the Joker, and causes her usual brand of chaos.

The new trailer also implies that Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and a few other notable DC Comics superheroes will make an appearance.

The voice cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy; Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow; Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman; Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman; Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho; and Chris Meloni (Happy) as Commissioner Gordon.

The 26-episode series debuts on DC Universe on Nov. 29.