Harley Davidson's new e-bikes are coming but you can't ride until spring

Serial 1

You know e-bikes aren't a fad when a heavyweight manufacturer like Harley Davidson throws its hat into the ring. Its new Serial 1 division launched in October with the Serial 1, a concept model and shoutout to its oldest motorcycle which came out in 1903. The company's initial four CTY consumer models are designed for commuting, errand running and fun-seeking city dwellers -- MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY Step-Thru, RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed (in the US) -- with prices starting at $3,499 (about £2,655 or AU$4,795). You can preorder now in the US and Germany. Shipping starts in early spring 2021.

The timing and focus of the new line isn't surprising. I've been riding and covering micro mobility for a while and seen a huge increase in the number of electric scooters, boards and single-wheel vehicles around the city. The micro-mobility movement has become so much more than just commuting -- large groups get together for weekend rides and I've made a lot of friends either riding or just talking about customization, different products and more.

The CTY's bike frames and forks are made from lightweight hydroformed aluminum. Their lithium-ion batteries integrate into the lower frame section and can be charged on or off the bicycle.

Three of the bikes run on a 250-watt Brose S Mag midmounted motor that produces 66 pound-feet (90Nm) of torque. The Rush/CTY Speed runs on a 250-watt Brose TF motor, but generates the same torque as the S Mag. All have four levels of assistance that progressively provide more power supplmentation. There is also a walk-assist mode activated from the handlebar move forward at walking speed.

The company says the grease- and oil-free Gates Carbon Drive belts used cut down on maintenance and mess. All use the Envoilo gearing system, a step-free automatic transmission similar to the Enviolo AUTOMATiQ which changes the gear ratio to sustain an optimal pedaling cadence and 203mm hydraulic disc brakes.

Serial 1

Cables run neatly through the frame to prevent wear and tear and to give it a sleeker look, while lights are integrated into the frame. There's also a signature light in the headtube that illuminates when the bike is turned on, a tribute to the original Harley Davidson bicycle.

Serial 1

Notable specs

MOSH/CTY

Price: $3,399

529Wh removable battery, up to 4.8 hours to charge, 35 to 105-mile range depending on mode and terrain

Max assisted speed: 20 mph (25 kph)

Drivetrain: Single speed, freewheel Final Drive: Gates Carbon Drive belt

Wheels with alloy rims and Sapim stainless steel spokes, Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires

Frame Sizes: S, M, L, XL; large weighs 48.3 pounds (21.9 kg)

Serial 1

RUSH/CTY Step-Thru

Price: $4,399

529Wh removable battery, up to 4.8 hours to charge, 30 to 90-mile range depending on mode and terrain

Max assisted speed: 20 mph (25 kph)

Single speed, freewheel drivetrain, Gates Carbon Drive belt lt

Wheels with alloy rims and Sapim stainless steel spokes, front and rear fenders Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires

Frame Sizes: S, M, L, XL; large weighs 48.3 lb (21.9 kg)

1.5-inch TFT display

Lockable 620 cc storage compartment, 10kg racks in front and rear

Frame Sizes: S, M, L; medium weighs 59.5 lb (27 kg)

Serial 1

RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed