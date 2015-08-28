'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen in talks for 'Doctor Strange' villain

Enlarge Image NBC

Hannibal Lector fighting Doctor Strange might sound like the ultimate fan fiction. But if rumors are correct, part of our gory and geeky dreams might come true.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen -- best known for playing the lead in NBC's TV series "Hannibal" -- is in talks to play a possible villain in Marvel's upcoming film "Doctor Strange," according to Variety.

The lead role of Doctor Strange -- an ex-neurosurgeon who becomes the Sorcerer Supreme to protect humans from magical threats -- will be played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Other "Doctor Strange" cast members include actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Tilda Swinton. Ejiofor has been cast as Karl Mordo and Swinton will be playing the Ancient One, which Disney finally confirmed during last weekend's D23 fan convention.

"Doctor Strange" will be directed by Scott Derrickson, whose list of film credits includes quite a few horror hits such as "Sinister," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" and "Deliver Us from Evil."

Mikkelsen has previously been courted by Marvel. Before he landed the lead in "Hannibal," he was in talks to star as Malekith in "Thor: The Dark World." However, he chose "Hannibal" and the movie's role went to actor Christopher Eccleston.

Although NBC recently cancelled "Hannibal," Mikkelsen may be landing some rather high-profile gigs. Last week, Disney announced that he will star in " Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which is set to reach theaters on December 16, 2016.

"Doctor Strange" starts production later this year and is set for release on November 4, 2016.